Night Sky Tour: Saturn at Josephine Sculpture Park

Starpointe Astronomy and JSP proudly host monthly Night Sky Tours as a member of the NASA Museum Alliance.

The ringed planet is always a treat to observe through a telescope, and the Saturnian system has changed our view of the cosmos. Join NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Dan Price of Starpointe Astronomy as we learn all about Saturn! We will then observe the night sky through our telescopes, discovering more about the universe we inhabit.

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org