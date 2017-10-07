Night Sky Viewing Party at Norton Commons

Norton Commons announced today an upcoming evening under the stars at the community’s lakefront amphitheater Oct. 7, as the University of Louisville Rauch Planetarium staff and the Louisville Astronomical Society hold their third annual tour of the universe. The event will offer outdoor stargazing opportunities and tips, and is completely open to residents and non-residents alike free of charge.

High-powered telescopes will be set up throughout the tiered steps of the amphitheater, providing an interactive all-ages educational event. Dr. Tom Tretter, Director of the UofL Gheens Science Hall and Rauch Planetarium will be on hand for an exciting presentation about stargazing and a mach speed tour of the universe.

The Saturday, Oct. 7 free event begins at 7:30 p.m. and will end at 9:00 p.m. Visitors should pack their own blankets and lawn chairs.

The amphitheater is located at 10920 Meeting Street in Prospect, KY.

Norton Commons has also donated the cost to bring the Owsley Brown II Portable Planetarium, a unique state-of-the-art digital planetarium, directly to students at Norton Commons Elementary in November.

For more information visit nortoncommons.com