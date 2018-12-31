Night at the Cabaret – A NYE Celebration at 21C

to Google Calendar - Night at the Cabaret – A NYE Celebration at 21C - 2018-12-31 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Night at the Cabaret – A NYE Celebration at 21C - 2018-12-31 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Night at the Cabaret – A NYE Celebration at 21C - 2018-12-31 21:00:00 iCalendar - Night at the Cabaret – A NYE Celebration at 21C - 2018-12-31 21:00:00

21C Museum Hotel Lexington 167 W Main St, Lexington, Kentucky

Night at the Cabaret – A NYE Celebration at 21C

Shimmy into the new year with 21c Lexington as the Main Gallery will be transformed into a contemporary night at the cabaret. Enjoy a celebration full of dancing to Kentucky Pro DJ, live entertainment by Sora Contemporary Circus, bites from Lockbox, and a premium bar. Bejeweled and tasseled cabaret attire encouraged.

$100 open bar admission. All guests will receive a complimentary bubbly toast at midnight. Must be 21+ years old to attend.

For more information call (859) 899-6800 or visit 21cmuseumhotels.com/lexington/event/night-cabaret-nye-celebration/

Info
21C Museum Hotel Lexington 167 W Main St, Lexington, Kentucky View Map
Food & Drink, Parties & Clubs
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Night at the Cabaret – A NYE Celebration at 21C - 2018-12-31 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Night at the Cabaret – A NYE Celebration at 21C - 2018-12-31 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Night at the Cabaret – A NYE Celebration at 21C - 2018-12-31 21:00:00 iCalendar - Night at the Cabaret – A NYE Celebration at 21C - 2018-12-31 21:00:00

Tags

nov2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

November 19, 2018

Tuesday

November 20, 2018

Wednesday

November 21, 2018

Thursday

November 22, 2018

Friday

November 23, 2018

Saturday

November 24, 2018

Sunday

November 25, 2018

Submit Yours