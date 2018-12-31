Night at the Cabaret – A NYE Celebration at 21C

Shimmy into the new year with 21c Lexington as the Main Gallery will be transformed into a contemporary night at the cabaret. Enjoy a celebration full of dancing to Kentucky Pro DJ, live entertainment by Sora Contemporary Circus, bites from Lockbox, and a premium bar. Bejeweled and tasseled cabaret attire encouraged.

$100 open bar admission. All guests will receive a complimentary bubbly toast at midnight. Must be 21+ years old to attend.

For more information call (859) 899-6800 or visit 21cmuseumhotels.com/lexington/event/night-cabaret-nye-celebration/