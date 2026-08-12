× Expand KMAC Night at the Museum: Cocktails, Live Music, Art Making

Night at the Museum at KMAC

Looking for a night out with friends or a partner? Night at the Museum is August 22nd from 6-9pm! Sip on one of our seasonal cocktails while you peruse the KMAC Shop, enjoy crafting with friends, and get a tour of KMAC's current exhibitions!

Each ticket includes admission to ENID 2026: Generations of Women Sculptors and The Visionary Art of Minnie Evans, art activities throughout the museum, one free cocktail, glass of wine, OR bourbon pour, live music with Craig Tweddell and Colin Crother, and a gallery talk​ discussing how women's contributions to art have been overlooked throughout the canon of art history, and how we can move forward.

This is a 21+ event. You may be asked to show ID.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit kmacmuseum.org/night-at-the-museum