Night of Stars Gala Fundraiser for CKRH

The Meadow at Keene Barn, Keeneland 4201 Versailles Road, Kentucky 40510

NIGHT OF THE STARS features cocktails, dining and live and silent auctions. The highlight is the auctioning of the right to sponsor the Central Kentucky Riding for Hope therapy horses, which are ridden into the sales ring by CKRH clients in themed costumes. The theme of this year’s event is “Champions.”

Halters worn by Triple Crown winner American Pharoah; popular racehorses such as Arrogate, California Chrome and Nyquest; and world-famous stallions including Frankel and Spreightstown are being offered in an online auction to raise funding for Central Kentucky Riding for Hope, a therapeutic riding and horsemanship center located at the Kentucky Horse Park.

The halters are part of the Silent Auction in CKRH’s annual gala fundraiser, NIGHT OF THE STARS, on Saturday, June 24, at the Keene Barn & Entertainment Center in Lexington, Ky. Online bidding on the halters and other items begins Monday, June 12, at KYSTARS17.gesture.com.

Tickets are $150 each or a table for $2,000.

For more information call (859) 231-7066.

The Meadow at Keene Barn, Keeneland 4201 Versailles Road, Kentucky 40510

(859) 231-7066

