Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Concert in Beaver Dam

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will kick off the 2019 concert season at Beaver Dam Amphitheater on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Very special guest, the Dan Tyminski Band, will open the show.

The iconic and profoundly influential Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, often cited as a catalyst for an entire movement in Country Rock and American Roots Music, continues to add to their legendary status. With multi-platinum and gold records, strings of top ten hits such as "Fishin' In The Dark" and "Mr. Bojangles", multiple Grammy, IBMA, CMA Awards and nominations, the band's accolades continue to accumulate.

For more information call 270-298-0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/