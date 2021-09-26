Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

Catch the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band live in Owensboro at the Hall of Fame on September 26th!  From their classic Will the Circle Be Unbroken albums to their mega hits "Mr. Bojangles" and "Fishin' in the Dark," the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band are roots music legends!  Doors open at 5:00 pm, concert begins at 6:00 pm.

About the International Bluegrass Music Museum

The mission of the   Bluegrass Music Museum is to gather, preserve, exhibit and disseminate artifacts, history, collections and performance art of the global history of bluegrass music through an educational experience.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org 

