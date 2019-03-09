No Limits! Monster Trucks Gone Wild

Monster Truck fans will be packing the L.D. Brown Ag Expo Center Saturday, March 9th for two big shows at 2pm and 7pm. The engines will be screaming – the ground shaking when the horsepower fills this beautiful arena on the grounds of Western Kentucky University’s Farm just outside of Bowling Green.

Last year was the 2nd time the No Limits Monster Trucks came to Bowling Green, Kentucky. The WKU AG Expo Center is a beautiful state of the art Arena and has been the host for many Championship events like Bull Riding and more. By popular demand the No Limits Monster Truck Tour returns on Saturday March 9th, 2019 for two shows in one day 2pm & 7pm. 2,000 horsepower big time Monster Trucks are the big part of the event. This year we have also brought BAD BOYS OF WRESTLING to come be part of the nights entertainment, wrestling matches the whole family will have fun watching. Monster Truck Racing and Rasslin! The big news is Larry Quick will pilot his new Truck he named Project Back-Flip! For the first time ever in Kentucky you can watch a Monster Truck attempt a full rotation Back Flip! He will either MAKE HISTORY or BE HISTORY! Plus the ever popular Tuff Trucks! Local and area drivers bring their trucks and old cars to attack the Tuff Truck course!

For information visit nolimitsmonstertrucks.com