Noam Pikelny at the Norton Center

The Weisiger Theatre performances, sponsored again by Stuart Powell, open with what is sure to be a awe-inspiring performance by young banjo virtuoso Noam Pikelny. A founding member of the Punch Brothers, 3-time Grammy®-nominee, and recipient of the first annual Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass, Pikelny will return to Danville for his second Norton Center appearance and Weisiger Theatre debut. The performance will feature both original music from his latest album, Universal Favorite, and explosive covers that showcase Noam’s unique, sublime approach to the instrument, in an intimate, solo setting. September 16, Weisiger Theatre.

