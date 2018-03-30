Noises Off at Woodford Theatre

Woodford Theatre 235 Beasley Road, Versailles, Kentucky

Noises Off at Woodford Theatre

Called the funniest farce ever written, Noises Off presents a manic menagerie as a cast of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called Nothing’s On. Doors slamming, on and offstage intrigue, and an errant herring all figure in the plot of this hilarious and classically comic play.

“As side-splitting a farce as I have seen. Ever? Ever.” – The New York Magazine

by Michael Frayn

No performance on Easter Sunday. Alternate performance on Thursday, March 29.

March 23-25    |  March 29-31   |    April 5-8

$22 Adults  |  $15 Students

Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm | Sundays at 2pm |

NEW! Thursday performances before the last weekend only 7:30 pm

Woodford Theatre 235 Beasley Road, Versailles, Kentucky View Map
