Nolin Lake State Park Seasonal Hiking Series

Apr 7, 2018 – Seasonal Hike – Spring Wildflowers

Jun 2, 2018 – National Trails Day

Jul 14, 2018 – Seasonal Hike – Tree ID

Oct 13, 2018 – Seasonal Hike – Forest Succession

For more information call 270-286-4240 or visit parks.ky.gov