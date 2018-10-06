Nonfiction Book Proposals at the Carnegie

Andrew Shaffer is the New York Times bestselling author of over half a dozen humorous books, including Penguin Random House’s How to Survive a Sharknado, the Ghostbusters tie-in Ghosts from Our Past, and the Goodreads Choice semifinalist Fifty Shames of Earl Grey. He is a full-time freelance writer whose writing has appeared in Mental Floss, Maxim, and many other magazines and websites.

Andrew studied with Iowa Writers’ Workshop instructors at the University of Iowa, where he earned a B.A. in English and an M.B.A. with an emphasis in marketing. An Iowa native, he lives in Lexington with his wife, novelist Tiffany Reisz.

Fee: $35

For more information call (859) 254-4175 or visit Carnegiecenterlex.org