North American Championship Rodeo at Freedom Hall

Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209

 North American Championship RodeoPresented By Rural 1st®November 14-16, 2024 | 7:00pm | Freedom HallThe North American Championship Rodeo is just one month away from roaring into Freedom Hall! Experience the rush as cowboys fight to hold on to their broncs, the adrenaline between a bull and its rider, and the hilarity of the rodeo clowns. 

For more information call (502) 367-5200 or visit livestockexpo.org

