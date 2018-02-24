Northeastern Kentucky Beekeeping School

Maysville Community and Technical College 1755 U.S. Highway 68, Maysville, Kentucky 41056

 Northeastern Kentucky Beekeeping School

Hosted by: Licking River Beekeepers Association

February 24, 2018

Registration begins: 8:00 - 9:00

School begins: 9:00 and Concludes: 3:30

Lunch and refreshments are included in the cost of registration.

Location: Maysville Community and Technical College

1755 US Highway 68

Maysville, KY 41056

There will be door prizes and vendors!!

Key note speaker: Dorothy Morgan, President of the Queen Bee Breeders Association.

She will be speaking of Purdue University Mite Biter Queens and the KQBBA.

This year we will be having a beginner and advanced track that will run the entire day.

Be sure to look us up on Facebook: Licking River Beekeepers Association

Contact: Bobby Fore

1338 Stevens Road

Owingsville, KY 40360

For more information call 606-247-5817 or email loribob10@hotmail.com

View Map
606-247-5817
