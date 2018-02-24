Northeastern Kentucky Beekeeping School
Hosted by: Licking River Beekeepers Association
February 24, 2018
Registration begins: 8:00 - 9:00
School begins: 9:00 and Concludes: 3:30
Lunch and refreshments are included in the cost of registration.
Location: Maysville Community and Technical College
1755 US Highway 68
Maysville, KY 41056
There will be door prizes and vendors!!
Key note speaker: Dorothy Morgan, President of the Queen Bee Breeders Association.
She will be speaking of Purdue University Mite Biter Queens and the KQBBA.
This year we will be having a beginner and advanced track that will run the entire day.
Be sure to look us up on Facebook: Licking River Beekeepers Association
Contact: Bobby Fore
1338 Stevens Road
Owingsville, KY 40360
For more information call 606-247-5817 or email loribob10@hotmail.com