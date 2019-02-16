Northern Kentucky Sports Legends Exhibit at Behringer-Crawford

Have you ever seen a uniform from the professional All-American Girls Baseball League? Did you even know an All-American Girls Baseball League existed?

It did and it included players from Northern Kentucky such as Covington's own Pat Scott, whose pitching career was memorialized in the 1992 film, "A League of Their Own," with Madonna, Geena Davis, Rosie O'Donnell and Tom Hanks. A replica of her 1950s-era baseball jersey, sewn by Scott herself, is just among the many one-of-a-kind sports artifacts which will be displayed in a new Northern Kentucky Sports Legends exhibit at Behringer-Crawford Museum.

Featuring a wide array of local sports memorabilia belonging to some of the 1,400 Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame inductees, the exhibit will give the public a chance to admire and appreciate the rich athletic history of the region.

The exhibit opening will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 16 with free admission to the museum until 12:30 p.m. The opening will include a featured speaker, banner-signing by all attending Hall of Fame inductees and a free JTM Barbecue lunch for attendees.

The exhibit, which marks the 36 th anniversary of the NKY Sports Hall of Fame, will highlight major themes in Northern Kentucky sports, including the inherent passion for horseracing and spring sports as well as family legacies and athlete-innovators from across the region. Visitors will see relics from the historic Latonia Race Track and personal memorabilia from Triple Crown winner Steve Cauthen, a Covington native and possibly the most well-known jockey of all time. Also on display will be mementos pertaining to those who brought about positive change for marginalized groups like women and the disabled in sports.

From bats and basketballs to paintings and photos, BCM's Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame exhibit will have something to pique any sports-related interest. The exhibit will be on display through May 12, 2019 and is included with museum admission. Parking is free.

About Behringer-Crawford Museum:

From the ridiculous (BCM's infamous two-headed calf) to the sublime (our fascinating collections), this family-friendly museum celebrates the unique arts, heritage and culture of Northern Kentucky as part of the Ohio Valley. Examine a mammoth fossil, take a ride through time with the beautifully restored 1892 streetcar "Kentucky," activate the engines, lights and music of a miniature, mid-century community in the Faragher G-gauge train display and even watch a drive-in movie from the seat of a 1959 Buick Electra convertible. View works by prominent national and international artists Mary Bruce Sharon, Wolfgang Ritschel, Harlan Hubbard and others from our region. Music@BCM concerts are "the place to be on Thursday nights" during the summer, while the annual Holiday Toy Trains display is a child's delight in winter.

For more information visit bcmuseum.org