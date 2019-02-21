Brown Bag Luncheon at Behringer-Crawford

In conjunction with the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame exhibit, BCM’s Brown Bag Luncheon on Thursday, February 21 will feature NKY Sports Hall of Famer Dick Maile. A Covington Catholic High School graduate, Maile played basketball for Louisiana State University and the Cincinnati Royals before serving as head coach at Beechwood and Covington Catholic high schools.

The lunch will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the BCM Education Center. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Bring your own brown bag lunch; drinks and desserts will be provided. Cost: $3 for BCM members; $10 for future BCM members.

About the Exhibit

Featuring a wide array of local sports memorabilia belonging to some of the 1,400 Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame inductees, the exhibit will give the public a chance to admire and appreciate the rich athletic history of the region.

The exhibit, which marks the 36 th anniversary of the NKY Sports Hall of Fame, will highlight major themes in Northern Kentucky sports, including the inherent passion for horseracing and spring sports as well as family legacies and athlete-innovators from across the region. Visitors will see relics from the historic Latonia Race Track and personal memorabilia from Triple Crown winner Steve Cauthen, a Covington native and possibly the most well-known jockey of all time. Also on display will be mementos pertaining to those who brought about positive change for marginalized groups like women and the disabled in sports.

From bats and basketballs to paintings and photos, BCM's Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame exhibit will have something to pique any sports-related interest. The exhibit will be on display through May 12, 2019 and is included with museum admission. Parking is free.

About Behringer-Crawford Museum:

From the ridiculous (BCM's infamous two-headed calf) to the sublime (our fascinating collections), this family-friendly museum celebrates the unique arts, heritage and culture of Northern Kentucky as part of the Ohio Valley. Examine a mammoth fossil, take a ride through time with the beautifully restored 1892 streetcar "Kentucky," activate the engines, lights and music of a miniature, mid-century community in the Faragher G-gauge train display and even watch a drive-in movie from the seat of a 1959 Buick Electra convertible. View works by prominent national and international artists Mary Bruce Sharon, Wolfgang Ritschel, Harlan Hubbard and others from our region. Music@BCM concerts are "the place to be on Thursday nights" during the summer, while the annual Holiday Toy Trains display is a child's delight in winter.

For more information visit bcmuseum.org