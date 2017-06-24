Norton Commons Free Concert Series

Norton Commons “Music By the Water”

Norton Commons, the growing new urbanist community in Prospect, announced today its third annual free summer concert series. “Music by the Water” will take place on six dates between June through Sept. Residents and non-residents alike are invited to the idyllic lakefront amphitheater that has regularly attracted as many 2,500+ concert-goers for past events. Each concert bill will feature a different theme, beginning with “Hot Country Nights” on Sat., June 24 at 6:30 p.m., featuring Jimmy Lehoux Band, on tour from New Hampshire, along with Louisville’s own Southern Sirens.

Concert attendees may bring their own food, or purchase food and beverages from local food trucks on site. Parking is available at the Town Center. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets. Sorry, no pets are allowed.

Full Schedule

10920 Meeting Street Prospect, KY

Sat., June 24 6:30 p.m. “Hot Country Nights” featuring Jimmy Lehoux Band, Southern Sirens

Sat., July 1 7 p.m. “An American Celebration” featuring Rock Before Dawn, 36th Infantry Division Brass Band

Sat., July 29 6:30 p.m. “English Invasion!” featuring Joe D’amato [as Elton John], The Rigbys [as the Beatles]

Sat., August 12 7 p.m. “Rockin’ the Commons” featuring Melody Resurrection

Sat., Aug. 26 6:30 p.m. “Blues and Soul Scene” featuring The Tyrone Cotton Band, Soul Street

Sat., September 9 6:30 p.m. “Southern Indie” featuring Throw It Down, Artie Dean Harris & Bourbontown

For more information visit nortoncommons.com