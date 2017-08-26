Norton Commons Free Concert Series

Norton Commons “Music By the Water”

Norton Commons, the growing new urbanist community in Prospect, announced today its third annual free summer concert series. “Music by the Water” will take place on six dates between June through Sept. Residents and non-residents alike are invited to the idyllic lakefront amphitheater that has regularly attracted as many 2,500+ concert-goers for past events.

Concert attendees may bring their own food, or purchase food and beverages from local food trucks on site. Parking is available at the Town Center. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets. Sorry, no pets are allowed.

Full Schedule

10920 Meeting Street Prospect, KY

Sat., Aug. 26 6:30 p.m. “Blues and Soul Scene” featuring The Tyrone Cotton Band, Soul Street

Sat., September 9 6:30 p.m. “Southern Indie” featuring Throw It Down, Artie Dean Harris & Bourbontown

For more information visit nortoncommons.com