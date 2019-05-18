Norton Commons Tour of Homes & Design Show

May 18−June 2 event will feature 12 unique homes and interior designs, with ticket proceeds to benefit Metro United Way

Norton Commons, the walkable, new urbanist community in northeast Louisville announced today it will host the “Welcome Home Tour & Design Show” May 18-June 2. The tour will offer visitors a look at 12 unique new homes featuring the latest in sustainable homebuilding practices, combined with timeless architecture and elegant design trends.

All homes on the tour are located in the North Village and are next to “Peppermint Green”, a football field-sized civic space surrounded by a walking path and encircled by large, native species trees. The design is a nod to Old Louisville, complete with a walk punctuated by benches and urns filled with flowers. The southern edge is abutted by a covered breezeway replete with columns in the classical vernacular style.

As with all residences in the North Village, the dozen tour homes will feature geothermal heating and cooling, sustainable technology which eliminates the need for outdoor air conditioning units and reduces noise, while allowing for more space for residents to enjoy the outdoors.

Visitors to the show will also have the opportunity to peruse “The Grove”, a new 2.5-acre ridgetop recreational area, complete with a zero-entry, lagoon-style pool, a playground, walking trails and a lush sunset viewing green.

The Grove is part of nearly 160 acres of planned green and civic spaces in Norton Commons and including miles of nature trails, a rose garden, a lakefront amphitheater, three dog parks, a community vegetable garden and a wildflower meadow.

Norton Commons also has over 65 businesses, the overwhelming majority of which are independent, including dozens of small shops, professional services, and specialty boutiques.

Welcome Home Tour and Design Show at Norton Commons

May 18−June 2, 2019

Show Hours:

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wed.&Fri.

Noon−6 p.m. Sat. and Sun.

Tickets are $15 and available for purchase at

www.nortoncommons.com/event/2019-welcome-home-tour

All proceeds benefit the Louisville Metro United Way

For more information visit nortoncommons.com