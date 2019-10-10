Nostalgia Fall Classic at Beech Bend

Beech Bend Raceway 798 Beech Bend Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Nostalgia Fall Classic at Beech Bend

The Nostalgia Fall Classic is at Beech Bend October 11th-13th featuring Nostalgia Drag Racing and Car Show! The NDRL Season Finals will be going on and this event is also featuring The Straight Axle Mafia.

For more information call (270) 781-7634 or visit beechbend.com

Beech Bend Raceway
798 Beech Bend Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
270-782-0800
