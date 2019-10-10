× Expand BG Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Nostalgia Fall Classic

Nostalgia Fall Classic at Beech Bend

The Nostalgia Fall Classic is at Beech Bend October 11th-13th featuring Nostalgia Drag Racing and Car Show! The NDRL Season Finals will be going on and this event is also featuring The Straight Axle Mafia.

For more information call (270) 781-7634 or visit beechbend.com