Not A Day Without A Line: Two Years Of Introspection By Two Friends Exhibit at New Editions Gallery

Artists and teachers Laurie Doctor and Martin Erspamer, OSB, have come together to explore their mutual sense of artistic curiosity. Working together sparked new forms on canvas, clay and wood. Some pieces were created individually, and some collaboratively — with a tradition of contemplation, and a devotion to the unknown.

Opening reception: Friday, November 15th, 2019 5:00-8:00 pm for Gallery Hop.

Exhibition dates: November 12 – December 24, 2019

Tuesday-Saturday, 11AM-5:30PM

New Editions Gallery | 500 W Short St

For more information call 859.266.2766 or visit NewEditionsGallery.com