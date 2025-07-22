Not From Around Here at Pioneer Playhouse

Original play! Local authors! by Jennifer Goff and Brian Scruggs

July 22-August 9

It’s 1988, and the Smiths and the Joneses are picture perfect neighbors. They’ve shared everything together—except maybe Carol’s famous lemon square recipe. Even their kids want to get married—after college, of course. Life is good and everything’s as normal as can be …until the Joneses get some news that is truly out of this world! How do you break it to your best friends (and possible in-laws) that you’re moving…about a zillion light years away?! A delightfully zany new comedy by Jennifer Goff and Brian Scruggs. Winner: New Works/Las Vegas Little Theatre Company!

For more information and for reservations call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.