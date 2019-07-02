Not Now, Darling at Pioneer Playhouse

Pioneer Playhouse 840 Stanford Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Not Now, Darling at Pioneer Playhouse

Not Now, Darling

by Ray Cooney and John Chapman

In a posh ‘60’s London fur salon, Mr. Crouch is just trying to run an honest business while his charming, yet caddish partner, Mr. Bodley, is just trying to give a fur coat to his new mistress.  A stylish, sexy comedy (think Boeing Boeing!) full of mistaken identity, slamming doors, and lots of laughs. Rated PG.

Pioneer Playhouse is located at 840 Stanford Road in Danville, Kentucky.

Shows are held outside in a historic amphitheater, but moved indoors in case of rain or extreme heat.

Performances nightly Tuesday-Saturday

Dinner & Show – 7:30pm

Show Only – 8:30pm (EDT)

For more information and for reservations, call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.

Pioneer Playhouse 840 Stanford Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422
859-236-2747
