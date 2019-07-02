Not Now, Darling at Pioneer Playhouse
Pioneer Playhouse 840 Stanford Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422
by Ray Cooney and John Chapman
Not Now, Darling
by Ray Cooney and John Chapman
In a posh ‘60’s London fur salon, Mr. Crouch is just trying to run an honest business while his charming, yet caddish partner, Mr. Bodley, is just trying to give a fur coat to his new mistress. A stylish, sexy comedy (think Boeing Boeing!) full of mistaken identity, slamming doors, and lots of laughs. Rated PG.
Shows are held outside in a historic amphitheater, but moved indoors in case of rain or extreme heat.
Performances nightly Tuesday-Saturday
Dinner & Show – 7:30pm
Show Only – 8:30pm (EDT)
For more information and for reservations, call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.