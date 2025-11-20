Notes on Paducah Musical History: Early Jazz

Evenings Upstairs Series presents

Notes on Paducah Musical History: Early Jazz led by Local and Family History Coordinator Nathan Lynn

January 22, 20255:30-6:30 PM.

Join Local and Family History Coordinator Nathan Lynn for an exploration of early 20th century jazz musicians associated with Paducah and the surrounding area. Learn about Nathanial Bennett, Fate Marable, Nat Story, Boyd Atkins, Matty Matlock, and Jack Staulcup. Nathan Lynn is an American musician, songwriter, and folklorist from West Paducah, KY. He serves as the Local and Family History Coordinator at the McCracken County Public Library, as well as an advisor to the Kentucky Oral History Commission.

All programs are free & open to the public

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net