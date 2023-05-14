NouLou Chamber Players Concert at The Filson

Join us this Mother’s Day for a special afternoon with NouLou Chamber Players, inspired by the Filson Historical Society. For this concert, local artists will perform works by local composers from over a century ago! Louisville has been the home to many world-class musicians and composers, and Kentucky has served as the muse for art and music throughout the years. This program will explore works by some of our forgotten hometown heroes, as well as music that has been written about our fair state. Members of the NouLou Chamber Players combed through the archives of the Filson Historical Society and discovered rare vocal works by composers, and for this Mother’s Day, we are highlighting the women who added to Louisville’s musical canon. We will also hear a beautiful Brahms song dedicated to a young mother. NouLou Musicians include Laura Atkinson, Jason Steigerwalt, Laura De St. Croix, Christopher Brody, and special guests. Come hear these rare treats!

For more information call (502) 635-5083 or visit filsonhistorical.org/events/upcoming-events/