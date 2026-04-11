NuLu Summer Fest

NuLu's annual summer celebration will return to the 700 & 800 blocks of East Market Street in 2026 with surf-inspired tunes, a watermelon eating contest, tie-dye station, limbo contest, putt-putt, pickleball, summer yard games, local food trucks, 80+ vendors, and a tiki bar.

About NULU

NULU is best known for its art galleries, specialty stores, antique shops and a growing number of local, upscale restaurants.

The term “NULU” is a portmanteau meaning “New Louisville”. As home to the greenest commercial building in Kentucky, many historic restoration projects, as well as several restaurants offering organic and locally sourced ingredients, NULU has emerged with a culture of sustainability.

For more information visit nulubockfest.com