NuluFest

Named one of the “Coolest Neighborhoods in North America”, one of the “Best Drinking Neighborhoods in the Country” and one of the “Best Food Neighborhoods in the Americas”, the annual NuLu Fest is a celebration of all the amazing things that can be found in Louisville’s East Market District. This free street festival invites you to explore a variety of local vendors, micro-brewed beers, food & retail booths, as well as live music by sonaBLAST! Records all within walking distance of some of the city’s top galleries, restaurants and shops.

For more information visit nulu.org