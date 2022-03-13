× Expand Nurture to Nature: Sunday Seminar Nurture to Nature: Sunday Seminar

Nurture to Nature: Sunday Seminar at Mahr Park

Learn and interact with wildlife at the Mahr Historic home for a presentation from Nurture to Nature, a nonprofit, family-owned center that rescues and rehabilitates orphaned and injured wildlife in Owensboro, Kentucky.

At our program, they will bring animals for you to see, share their stories, walk you through the rehabilitation process, help people gain an understanding of what their purpose is in our world, and what they can do to help.

It will be both entertaining and educational for all ages. We will have a question and answer time at the end of the program.

There will also be an opportunity to purchase wildlife items for those who would like to do so.

"We want people to know that there is help if injured or orphaned wildlife is found. We also teach people how to coexist with wildlife in our ever-changing world." - Nurture to Nature

For more information call (270) 584-9017.