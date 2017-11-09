Nutcracker The Exhibition: 60 Years of Magic and Majesty

Nutcracker: The Exhibition celebrates the Louisville Ballet’s Nutcracker, a beloved holiday tradition in the Louisville community for over six decades. The exhibition features original costumes, stage models, set recreations, photographs, and other artifacts from Nutcracker performances past and present. Hands-on interactive activities further allow visitors to explore the history and magic of this enchanting ballet. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a Nutcracker novice, this exhibition is sure to inform and delight!

For more information visit fraziermuseum.org