O Beautiful at The Carnegie

to Google Calendar - O Beautiful at The Carnegie - 2018-06-29 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - O Beautiful at The Carnegie - 2018-06-29 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - O Beautiful at The Carnegie - 2018-06-29 19:30:00 iCalendar - O Beautiful at The Carnegie - 2018-06-29 19:30:00

The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center 1028 Scott Boulevard, Covington, Kentucky 41011

O Beautiful at The Carnegie

O Beautiful, written by local playwright, Theresa Rebeck, is a fiercely funny story that explores the lives of high school students, teachers and their families as they cope in a world of real personal problems and extremist ideological rhetoric that gets so heated that Jesus, Saint Paul, Joan of Arc, John Adams, Patrick Henry, and Benjamin Franklin, among others, show up to weigh in and mix it up. Alternately sweet and fiery, O Beautiful lands the complex realities of our culture squarely on the stage deck in an electrifying blend of ancient characters, founding fathers, and your neighborhood high school.

Run time approx 2 - 2:15 hours

Dates:

Fri June 29, 2018 7:30pm

Sat June 30, 2018 7:30pm

Sun July 1, 2018 2:00pm

Fri July 6, 2018 7:30pm

Sat July 7, 2018 7:30pm

Sun July 8, 2018 2:00pm

For  more information call (859) 957-1940 or visit thecarnegie.com

Info
The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center 1028 Scott Boulevard, Covington, Kentucky 41011 View Map
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - O Beautiful at The Carnegie - 2018-06-29 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - O Beautiful at The Carnegie - 2018-06-29 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - O Beautiful at The Carnegie - 2018-06-29 19:30:00 iCalendar - O Beautiful at The Carnegie - 2018-06-29 19:30:00

Tags

JJ18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

June 12, 2018

Wednesday

June 13, 2018

Thursday

June 14, 2018

Friday

June 15, 2018

Saturday

June 16, 2018

Sunday

June 17, 2018

Monday

June 18, 2018

Submit Yours