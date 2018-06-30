O Beautiful at The Carnegie

O Beautiful, written by local playwright, Theresa Rebeck, is a fiercely funny story that explores the lives of high school students, teachers and their families as they cope in a world of real personal problems and extremist ideological rhetoric that gets so heated that Jesus, Saint Paul, Joan of Arc, John Adams, Patrick Henry, and Benjamin Franklin, among others, show up to weigh in and mix it up. Alternately sweet and fiery, O Beautiful lands the complex realities of our culture squarely on the stage deck in an electrifying blend of ancient characters, founding fathers, and your neighborhood high school.

Run time approx 2 - 2:15 hours

Fri June 29, 2018 7:30pm

Sat June 30, 2018 7:30pm

Sun July 1, 2018 2:00pm

Fri July 6, 2018 7:30pm

Sat July 7, 2018 7:30pm

Sun July 8, 2018 2:00pm

For more information call (859) 957-1940 or visit thecarnegie.com