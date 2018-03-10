O'Carson Irish Bash

to Google Calendar - O'Carson Irish Bash - 2018-03-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - O'Carson Irish Bash - 2018-03-10 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - O'Carson Irish Bash - 2018-03-10 19:00:00 iCalendar - O'Carson Irish Bash - 2018-03-10 19:00:00

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

O'Carson Irish Bash

 Join the Carson Center for our 4th Annual O'Carson Irish Bash! Molly Ramone Band Page, Nashville's most entertaining Irish band, will be playing while we dance, drink and eat in Irish style.  Cash bar will be available to include plenty of green beer.  Dress your Irish best and participate in our costume contest.  Party starts at 7:00pm, band starts at 7:30pm and we will be doing the JIG until 10:00pm in the Myre River Room. Must be 21 or older to attend.

Tickets for Dinner and Bash are $25 in advance by Wednesday, March 7th. Tickets for Bash only are $15

For more information call 270-908-2037 or  visit thecarsoncenter.org

Info
The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
270-908-2037
to Google Calendar - O'Carson Irish Bash - 2018-03-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - O'Carson Irish Bash - 2018-03-10 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - O'Carson Irish Bash - 2018-03-10 19:00:00 iCalendar - O'Carson Irish Bash - 2018-03-10 19:00:00

Tags

feb2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

February 14, 2018

Thursday

February 15, 2018

Friday

February 16, 2018

Saturday

February 17, 2018

Sunday

February 18, 2018

Monday

February 19, 2018

Tuesday

February 20, 2018

Submit Yours