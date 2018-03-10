O'Carson Irish Bash

Join the Carson Center for our 4th Annual O'Carson Irish Bash! Molly Ramone Band Page, Nashville's most entertaining Irish band, will be playing while we dance, drink and eat in Irish style. Cash bar will be available to include plenty of green beer. Dress your Irish best and participate in our costume contest. Party starts at 7:00pm, band starts at 7:30pm and we will be doing the JIG until 10:00pm in the Myre River Room. Must be 21 or older to attend.

Tickets for Dinner and Bash are $25 in advance by Wednesday, March 7th. Tickets for Bash only are $15

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org