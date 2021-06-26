OMFA Presents GlassFest

A FREE public celebration of the fine art of glassmaking sponsored by U. S. Bank will be presented at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art in Ryan Sculpture Park on Saturday, June 26 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

The event will feature entertainment and activities for both children and adults highlighted by demonstrations of hot glass blowing by HOT BLOWN GLASS, a mobile team of master glassmakers from Indianapolis.

A walking tour of the exhibition GLORIOUS GLASS also sponsored by U.S. Bank will feature Owensboro native Brook Forrest White, Jr., a well-known Kentucky glassmaker and owner of Flame Run Gallery in Louisville. A highlight of the gallery tour will be White's discussion of a major gift to the museum's Permanent Collection of a monumental glass vessel by the internationally recognized glassmaker, the late Stephen Rolfe Powell (1950-2019). White was a student and protégé of Powell.

The gallery talk will feature comments by White regarding the museum's collection of more than 300 works of art in a wide variety of glass making techniques including, blown, cast, etched, slumped and carved objects dating from the mid-19th c. to the present by major American and European artists.

Featured are more than 200 glass objects called “Whimsies” created in glass factories in the late 1800’s by master glass blowers cleaning furnaces at the end of the day. These objects were not considered works of art until collectors began acquiring them in the early 20th c. The collection was purchased for the museum's Permanent Collection by former OMFA Board Chairman Dr. R. Wathen Medley, Jr.

A collection of more than two dozen objects gifted to the museum by Chicago collectors Carol and Don Wiiken represent the works by some of the most prominent artists of the 20th c. Studio Art Glass Movement. These works substantially enhance the museum's large holding of art glass which features a historically important collection of late 19th c. stained glass windows made the renowned Emil Frei Studios in Munich, Germany. These were a gift to the museum from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Owensboro.

The afternoon will conclude with a drawing for a door prize of an original piece of glass by White. The winner must be present for the drawing.

Children's activities, presented in tents in Ryan Park, will include crafts simulating works of art made in glass. Accompanying the festivities will be food trucks featuring Gene's Health Foods and Hodges Ice Cream.

The museum is FREE AND OPEN TO ALL. Museum hours are Tuesday through Friday from Noon to 5:00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Admission is Free but donations of $3.00 for adults and $2.00 for children are encouraged.

For more information call 270-685-3181 or visit omfa.us