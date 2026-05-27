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ON THE MARK exhibition at Murray State

"ON THE MARK," an exhibition on view on the sixth floor of the Price Doyle Fine Arts Building through June 22, spotlights abstract art held in the collection of the Clara M. Eagle Gallery on the campus of Murray State University.

For more information about this or other upcoming events, please contact the Department of Art & Design at 270-809-3784 or msu.art@murraystate.edu. For more information about the Department of Art & Design, visit murraystate.edu/art.

For more information, please call 270-809-3784 or visit murraystate.edu.