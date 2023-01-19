ON YOUR FEET! at the Carson Center

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

ON YOUR FEET! at the Carson Center

ON YOUR FEET! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage, and two people who believed in their talent - and in each other - to become an international sensation. Gloria and Emilio Estefan.  Now their story is an all-new exhilarating original musical winning the hearts of critics and audiences alike.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
270-908-2037
