OUTCRY Tour 2018 at BB&T Arena

BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University 500 Nunn Drive, Kentucky 41099

OUTCRY Tour 2018 at BB&T Arena

Featuring:

  • Elevation Worship
  • Bethel Music
  • Mosaic MSC
  • Vertical Worship
  • Christine Caine

Registration Prices:

Pre-registration for Regular Outcry only: $19.95

Save $7! Limited Availabiltiy. Valid during pre-registration 1/19 - 1/21 only while supplies last!

Ultimate Outcry Collective*: $99.95

Outcry Experience*: $64.95

Regular: $26.95

Groups of 10+: $22.95

Groups also receive 1 FREE registration!

4-Pack: $22.95

*OUTCRY Collective (2PM-5PM) includes early entry for best seating (*to ensure best seat, you must arrive at the OUTCRY Collective early entry time), worship workshops with the Outcry Tour worship leaders, copy of the Outcry Book, and a pre-session Q&A

**OUTCRY Experience includes early entry for best seating (*to ensure best seat, you must arrive at the OUTCRY Experience door early entry time), copy of the Outcry Book, and a pre-session Q&A

For more information visit thebbtarena.com

BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University 500 Nunn Drive, Kentucky 41099
Religion & Spirituality
