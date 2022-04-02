Oak Ridge Boys at Mountain Arts Center

to

Mountain Arts Center 50 Hal Rogers Drive , Prestonsburg, Kentucky 41653

They’re that good that you can’t stop them. After their show being cancelled last August due to the pandemic, The (Oak Ridge) Boys are back on the road again and will be more than ready to share their brand of music which have captured our hearts for FOUR DECADES!

Show will be on a Saturday (April 2 nd, 2022) at the Mountain Arts Center.

For more information call (606) 886-2623 or visit macarts.com

Info

Concerts & Live Music
