Oak Ridge Boys at Renfro Valley Entertainment Center
Renfro Valley Entertainment Center 2380 Richmond Street, Renfro Valley, Kentucky 40456
Theirs is one of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry. The four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of The Oak Ridge Boys have spawned dozens of Country hits and a Number One Pop smash, earned them Grammy, Dove, CMA, and ACM awards and garnered a host of other industry and fan accolades. Every time they step before an audience, the Oaks bring four decades of charted singles, and 50 years of tradition, to a stage show widely acknowledged as among the most exciting anywhere. And each remains as enthusiastic about the process as they have ever been.
For more information call (800) 765-7464 or visit renfrovalley.com