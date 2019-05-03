Oaks Brunch on the Lawn at Keeneland

Celebrate Oaks and Derby weekend with this unique event on Friday, May 3. Take in the morning work-outs from the picturesque Clubhouse Lawn while sipping on cocktails provided by Moet and Maker’s Mark. Enjoy gourmet twists on traditional brunch dishes from Keeneland Executive Chef Marc Therrien. Listen to live music by Electria. Conclude the event by making your weekend racing selections with expert Tom Leach.

Ticket Price

$50 per person

8:30 - 9:00 a.m. Morning Workouts and Signature Cocktails on the Lawn provided by Moet and Maker's Mark

9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Brunch

10:00 a.m. Oaks and Derby Handicapping Session

For more information call (859) 254-3412 or visit keeneland.com