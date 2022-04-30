× Expand Postermywall.com Car, Truck & Bike Meet

Oaks Car, Truck & Bike Meet in Junction City

1st Annual Oaks Car, Truck & Bike Meet at Kentucky Athletics at The Oaks on April 30th from 11am-4pm (rain will reschedule). There will be food, fun, music, volleyball, kids' activities, cash drawings, awards and more. Admission (includes all activities) $5 for 18 & up, $2 ages 12-18, FREE ages 11 & under. Registration (includes a free t-shirt) $25 to register vehicle and participate in cash drawings, $15 to register vehicle without participation in cash drawings, food and product vendors $40. Meet will be held on grass at Kentucky Athletics at The Oaks, 106 W. Meigs Lane, Junction City, KY 40440.

For more information or to register, call/text Tonya at (859) 229-6132 or email owner@kyathleticsllc.com.