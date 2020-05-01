Oaks Day Festival at Buffalo Trace

Experience the excitement of Derby weekend with another Kentucky tradition: bourbon. Enjoy complimentary tours and tastings all day from 9am – 4:30pm. Enjoy live festive Bluegrass music, shopping, food and more while treating yourself to bourbon ice cream made with our Buffalo Trace Bourbon.

About Buffalo Trace Distillery

Buffalo Trace Distillery is an American family-owned company based in Frankfort, Franklin County, Kentucky. The Distillery's rich tradition dates back to 1773 and includes such legends as E.H. Taylor, Jr., George T. Stagg, Albert B. Blanton, Orville Schupp, and Elmer T. Lee. Buffalo Trace Distillery is a fully operational Distillery producing bourbon, rye and vodka on site and is a National Historic Landmark as well as is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Distillery has won 17 distillery titles since 2000 from such notable publications as Whisky Magazine, Whisky Advocate Magazine and Wine Enthusiast Magazine. It was named “Brand Innovator of the Year” by Whisky Magazine at its Icons of Whisky America Awards 2015. Buffalo Trace Distillery has also garnered more than 300 awards for its wide range of premium whiskies.

For more information call 502-783-5652 or visit buffalotracedistillery.com.