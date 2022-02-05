Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union at Lyric Theatre

Next month we will host three screenings of "Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union," a new HBO documentary series that reflects on the Obama administration with a new understanding of the personal obstacles he faced and the challenging pursuit for equality in America. A short discussion will follow each scre

Part 1 (February 4th): https://bit.ly/LyricObama1 https://bit.ly/LyricObama1

Part 2 (February 5th): https://bit.ly/LyricObama2 https://bit.ly/LyricObama2

Part 3 (February 11th): https://bit.ly/LyricObama3 https://bit.ly/LyricObama3

For more information call (859) 280-2218 or visit lexingtonlyric.com