Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union at Lyric Theatre
Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center 300 East Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Next month we will host three screenings of "Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union," a new HBO documentary series that reflects on the Obama administration with a new understanding of the personal obstacles he faced and the challenging pursuit for equality in America. A short discussion will follow each scre
Part 1 (February 4th): https://bit.ly/LyricObama1 https://bit.ly/LyricObama1
Part 2 (February 5th): https://bit.ly/LyricObama2 https://bit.ly/LyricObama2
Part 3 (February 11th): https://bit.ly/LyricObama3 https://bit.ly/LyricObama3
For more information call (859) 280-2218 or visit lexingtonlyric.com