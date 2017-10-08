October Halloween Movie Series at The Louisville Palace

Halloween Movie Series & Haunted Tour of the Palace

Louisville Palace Haunted Tour: The historic Louisville Palace has been illuminating the streets of Louisville since 1928.

Marking a period of luxury, glitz, and glamour and serving millions of entertainment seekers, the Louisville Palace has hosted countless memories throughout the ages.

Still standing even as its sister theaters fell to history, the Louisville Palace is a reflection of a bygone time when Downtown Louisville and 4th Street was THE place to see and be seen. To this day, the Marquee shines and every inch of the elegant interior design dazzles fans as they visit for concerts, plays, comedy, and musicals!

Few get to experience the theater after the curtain closes and fans head for home still awestruck from their evening experience. Even after the last fan steps out of the theater, the grandeur of the Palace still reverberates with activity. The Gray Lady descends the steps candescent and silent. Ferdinand safeguards each inch of The Palace’s infrastructure. Children’s footsteps and laughter echo through the floorboards. Even cigar smoke, long ventilated, can still be smelled from gatherings and social conversation in the Gentleman’s Lounge. Experience the thrilling sensation as you walk through The Palace corridors and hear the tales of staff that have encountered these spirits and more!

Ghostbusters

October 1

Beetlejuice

October 8

Hocus Pocus

October 15

The Haunted Mansion

October 22

Young Frankenstein

October 29

Tickets are general admission; first come, first serve seating.

Tickets to the screening are $5 at the Louisville Palace Box Office

Tickets are also available online at www.LouisvillePalace.com in advance.

Screening and haunted tour package is $15 per person and includes 1 ticket to the show and 1 ticket to the preshow haunted tour. Showtime is 2:00 p.m.

Doors open at 1:00 p.m. Tours start at Noon and have limited availability. All ages are welcome. Online service charges not included on ticket prices.

For more information call 800-745-3000 or visit LouisvillePalace.com