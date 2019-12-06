Of Dragons and Dwarves by Village Players of Fort Thomas
The Village Players of Fort Thomas 8 North Fort Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075
An original fantisy musical for children. Written by Jack Williams with music by composer Linda Baumheckel. Directed by Steve Myers.
Fri Dec 6, 2019 | 7:30PM
Sat Dec 7, 2019 | 3:00PM
Sat Dec 7, 2019 | 7:30PM
Sun Dec 8, 2019 | 3:00PM
Fri Dec 13, 2019 | 7:30PM
Sat Dec 14, 2019 | 3:00PM
Sat Dec 14, 2019 | 7:30PM
Sun Dec 15, 2019 | 3:00PM
For more information call (859) 781-3583 or visit villageplayers.org/