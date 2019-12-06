Of Dragons and Dwarves by Village Players of Fort Thomas

An original fantisy musical for children. Written by Jack Williams with music by composer Linda Baumheckel. Directed by Steve Myers.

Fri Dec 6, 2019 | 7:30PM

Sat Dec 7, 2019 | 3:00PM

Sat Dec 7, 2019 | 7:30PM

Sun Dec 8, 2019 | 3:00PM

Fri Dec 13, 2019 | 7:30PM

Sat Dec 14, 2019 | 3:00PM

Sat Dec 14, 2019 | 7:30PM

Sun Dec 15, 2019 | 3:00PM

For more information call (859) 781-3583 or visit villageplayers.org/