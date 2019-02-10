Off the Hook: A Celebration of Sustainable Aquaculture at Newport Aquarium

On February 10th, 2019, Newport Aquarium will host a Celebration of Seafood Dinner, which will be the Cincinnati region's third annual example of what can happen when a local-food network collaborates: farm teams grow and raise flavorful crops; chefs think about savory dishes made with locally grown and raised food to pair with locally-brewed beer and world-class wine; and a local magazine’s team identifies ways to tell the story. In this case, there will be a focus on sustainable fish from the sea, local aquaculture, and seafood vegetables.

Half of your ticket price will benefit Chefs Collaborative, the Chefs Collaborative Local Group (#orvcc), the Wave Foundation, and La Soupe Cincinnati.

Participating restaurants:

Bouquet (Covington) // Sacred Beast (OTR) // Coppin's (Covington) // Boca (Cincinnati) // Mita's (Cincinnati) // Anchor OTR (OTR) // Ashbourne Farms // Indigenous (Sarasota) // Monterey Bay Aquarium (Monterey Bay) // Arnold's Bar and Grill // Preux & Proper (Los Angeles) // Sleepy Bee (Cincinnati) And more!!

For more information call (859) 261-7444 or visit newportaquarium.com