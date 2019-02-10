Off the Hook: A Celebration of Sustainable Aquaculture at Newport Aquarium

to Google Calendar - Off the Hook: A Celebration of Sustainable Aquaculture at Newport Aquarium - 2019-02-10 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Off the Hook: A Celebration of Sustainable Aquaculture at Newport Aquarium - 2019-02-10 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Off the Hook: A Celebration of Sustainable Aquaculture at Newport Aquarium - 2019-02-10 18:00:00 iCalendar - Off the Hook: A Celebration of Sustainable Aquaculture at Newport Aquarium - 2019-02-10 18:00:00

Newport Aquarium 1 Aquarium Way, Newport, Kentucky 41071

Off the Hook: A Celebration of Sustainable Aquaculture at Newport Aquarium

On February 10th, 2019, Newport Aquarium will host a Celebration of Seafood Dinner, which will be the Cincinnati region's third annual example of what can happen when a local-food network collaborates: farm teams grow and raise flavorful crops; chefs think about savory dishes made with locally grown and raised food to pair with locally-brewed beer and world-class wine; and a local magazine’s team identifies ways to tell the story. In this case, there will be a focus on sustainable fish from the sea, local aquaculture, and seafood vegetables.

Half of your ticket price will benefit Chefs Collaborative, the Chefs Collaborative Local Group (#orvcc), the Wave Foundation, and La Soupe Cincinnati.

Participating restaurants:

Bouquet (Covington) // Sacred Beast (OTR) // Coppin's (Covington) // Boca (Cincinnati) // Mita's (Cincinnati) // Anchor OTR (OTR) // Ashbourne Farms // Indigenous (Sarasota) // Monterey Bay Aquarium (Monterey Bay) // Arnold's Bar and Grill // Preux & Proper (Los Angeles) // Sleepy Bee (Cincinnati) And more!!

For more information call (859) 261-7444 or visit newportaquarium.com 

Info
Newport Aquarium 1 Aquarium Way, Newport, Kentucky 41071 View Map
Vacation & Holiday
859-261-7444
to Google Calendar - Off the Hook: A Celebration of Sustainable Aquaculture at Newport Aquarium - 2019-02-10 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Off the Hook: A Celebration of Sustainable Aquaculture at Newport Aquarium - 2019-02-10 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Off the Hook: A Celebration of Sustainable Aquaculture at Newport Aquarium - 2019-02-10 18:00:00 iCalendar - Off the Hook: A Celebration of Sustainable Aquaculture at Newport Aquarium - 2019-02-10 18:00:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

December 19, 2018

Thursday

December 20, 2018

Friday

December 21, 2018

Saturday

December 22, 2018

Sunday

December 23, 2018

Monday

December 24, 2018

Tuesday

December 25, 2018

Submit Yours