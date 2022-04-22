Ohio Valley Birding Festival at John James Audubon State Park

Don't miss the annual Ohio Valley Birding Festival! Whether you're a novice at bird identification, an avid birder with years of experience, or just want to know more about our feathered friends, you'll find something of interest during this weekend Festival. Hosted by John James Audubon State Park (known for being a birding hotspot) and organized in collaboration with the Evansville Audubon Society, this event brings the importance and fascination of birdwatching to the forefront. Enjoy guided birding hikes, a presentation by notable bird expert and author Sharon Sorenson, attend a live raptor program by rescue/rehabbers Talon Trust, Inc., participate in citizen science with Master Bird Bander Scott Kramer, try your skills in the owl pellet dissection lab, and more! Fun and informative for the whole family, and all activities are FREE!

For more information call (270) 826-4424 or visit parks.ky.gov