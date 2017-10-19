Ohio Valley Cornhole Championship

Owensboro Convention Center 501 West Second Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

Ohio Valley Cornhole Championship

The Ohio Valley Cornhole Championship is now in its third consecutive year at the Owensboro Convention Center.  Saturday will feature tournaments for Cornhole King and Amateur and Professional team play.  New this year is the Kid Kraze Tournament for ages 9-13. Cash prizes are available for all tournaments. Registration is from 8am-10am. Tournament play gets underway at 10am. All proceeds benefit the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club and St. Pius X Catholic Church.

Info
Owensboro Convention Center 501 West Second Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301 View Map
