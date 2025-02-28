× Expand Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park Barn painting by instructor, Kim Vanlandingham

Oil Paint Weekend at Pennyrile

If you've always wanted to learn how to paint, this is the weekend event for you! Learn the wet-on-wet method of oil painting by creating your very own painting. Our instructor, Kim Vanlandingham, will demonstrate her talents Friday night with a mini watercolor workshop, then instruct the oil paint classes on Saturday and Sunday. Our instructor will supply all materials. You get to take your very own masterpiece home with you. Landscape, bird, and flower options available. Friday demo is at 7 PM and Oil Paint Classes are at 9 AM. There is a maximum of 20 participants per class, so sign-up early by emailing haley.joseph@ky.gov Fees are: $75 for one class and the Friday night program $140 for two classes the Friday night program.

For more information call 2707973421 or visit parks.ky.gov/events/pennyrile-forest