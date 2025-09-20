Oktoberfest at The Crowded House
The Crowded House 26 West Center St., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Oktoberfest is back this fall for the 3rd year! This event features Kentucky breweries, local businesses, live chainsaw art, German-themed food, games, live music indoors and outdoors, with our headliner “Franklin Cardwell Band” on the outdoor stage starting at 7:30 PM. This FREE-to-attend event provides safe, vibrant, and engaging outdoor entertainment that enhances the downtown nightlife! We couldn’t make this happen without the support of the Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission and Independence Bank.
*Family Friendly
*Limited Seating Available-chairs/blankets recommended https://visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/oktoberfest/
*Leashed Pet Friendly
For more information call 270-825-1178 or visit