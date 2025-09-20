× Expand Oktoberfest Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest at The Crowded House

Oktoberfest is back this fall for the 3rd year! This event features Kentucky breweries, local businesses, live chainsaw art, German-themed food, games, live music indoors and outdoors, with our headliner “Franklin Cardwell Band” on the outdoor stage starting at 7:30 PM. This FREE-to-attend event provides safe, vibrant, and engaging outdoor entertainment that enhances the downtown nightlife! We couldn’t make this happen without the support of the Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission and Independence Bank.

*Family Friendly

*Limited Seating Available-chairs/blankets recommended https://visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/oktoberfest/

*Leashed Pet Friendly

For more information call 270-825-1178 or visit