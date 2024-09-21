× Expand Oktoberfest Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest in Madisonville

Get ready to raise your steins! The Crowded House is thrilled to announce the second annual Oktoberfest on September 21st, 2024 from 4:30 PM to 10 PM downtown Madisonville. This family-friendly outdoor event promises an evening filled with live music, local brews, delicious food, and fun activities for the whole family.

Five local Western Kentucky breweries will be on-site, offering a variety of craft beers. Beer enthusiasts will have the opportunity to sample a wide variety of brews, from traditional German-style lagers to innovative, locally crafted ales. Participating breweries include Brew Bridge, Hopkinsville Brewing Company, Henderson Brewing Company, Tradewater Brewing Company, and The Pub on Second.

“We are thrilled to bring Oktoberfest back to Madisonville,” said Event Organizer, Ashley Sutton. “We hope this event will become a tradition in Madisonville, and we can’t wait to welcome our community and visitors to enjoy an evening of fun, food, and fantastic beer.”

Foodies rejoice! From The Crowded House’s legendary pretzels to classic bratwursts and other delicious food, there will be plenty of dining options. The Crowded House will also be offering a house favorites and a bar inside during the event. Local businesses like Big City Market and Coffee Bar will also be offering a full German-themed menu with extended hours to accommodate eventgoers.

The event features a fantastic lineup of local vendors and live music acts that will keep the energy high throughout the event. Maggie Hollis will be taking the stage from 5:30 PM-7 PM and Yellowbanks will be on from 7:30 PM-10 PM!

Admission to Madisonville Oktoberfest is free, and guests can purchase food, beverages, and merchandise from vendors on-site. Stations will be set for I.D. Verification—attendees must have a wrist band to purchase beer. All alcoholic beverages must stay inside the marked areas. Well behaved pets on a leash are welcome!

The event will take place outdoors behind The Crowded House (26 W. Center St. Madisonville, KY). Limited seating will be available, so be sure to bring your lawn chairs or blankets!

For more information call 270-825-1178 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com